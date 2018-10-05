Cotton County rancher receives award from Fallin

The environmentally innovative agricultural practices of a Walters farmer/rancher were recognized by the governor on Wednesday.

Jimmy W. Kinder received Gov. Fallin's Agriculture Environmental Stewardship Award during a special ceremony hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) and sponsored by the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives at the state Capitol.

The award presented to Kinder recognizes Oklahoma agriculturalists who are leaders in developing and adopting outstanding environmentally innovative agricultural practices, according to a release from Jason Harvey, ODAFF information officer. This award highlights the efforts of an Oklahoma agriculture producer who is a steward of the environment and is dedicated to conserving the natural resources of Oklahoma while helping to ensure a continued supply of food and fiber.

A fourth-generation Cotton County rancher and farmer, Kinder is considered an early innovator in Oklahoma agriculture. His family farms 5,500 acres of wheat, canola, sesame and grain sorghum. They grow 2,500 acres of grass and run stocker cattle.

Methods he has implemented

Kinder has implemented the agricultural production methods of no-tillage cropping, crop rotation, cover crops and stocker cattle grazing. His agricultural production system offers superior economic, agronomic, environmental and social benefits, according to the release.

Kinder's production system uses less to get more, and the benefits go beyond production. Kinder says using no-till rather than conventional tillage reduces runoff and keeps the soil in place so the county doesn't have to clean bar ditches. He also says the soil captures carbon dioxide and acts as a carbon sink, taking in more carbon than it emits, and he adds that no-till keeps nutrients in the soil.