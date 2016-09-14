Costs for ex-reserve deputy's case rises

TULSA (AP) Public costs connected to the case involving an ex-reserve deputy who fatally shot an unarmed man has reached over $334,000.

The costs have reached $334,160 following the settlement of tort claim filed by a former spokesman for an Oklahoma sheriff's office against Tulsa County, The Tulsa World reports.

Former Sheriff Stanley Glanz fired Maj. Shannon Clark after Robert Bates fatally shot Eric Harris in April 2015. Clark claimed he was fired during a "biased sham investigation," to find out who leaked an internal document that questioned Bates' field training to the media. Clark said he was wrongly blamed for the leak.

The report was released to reporters by an attorney for the Harris family after the shooting.

Bates was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and sentenced in May to four years in prison. The county settled with Clark for $150,000, but didn't admit fault in the agreement.