Cops, Kids picnic set for Saturday

The annual Lawton Police Cops N Kids Picnic will be staged from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park.

Activities will include rides in patrol cars and demonstrations by police officers. There will also be free food and door prizes given away throughout the event.

Sgt. Stephanie Crawford of the Lawton Police Department said the picnic will also include live music from the band Signal 4 and the appearance of Impact Zone wrestlers, along with Ole Kim from Cameron University. Crawford said several organizations will also be present, including the American Red Cross and area law enforcement agencies.

Crawford said Saturday's Cops N Kids Picnic will include three different bicycle raffles, which are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tickets are free.

The first 500 children who arrive will each receive a free T-shirt and every child will receive one raffle prize.