Coop finalists named

High school juniors from schools across southern Oklahoma submitted essays to compete in Cotton Electric Cooperative's 2018 Rural Electric Youth Tour contest.

Entries were pared down to the 25 best essays on the topic "Energy Efficiency: How It Affects Me and Cotton Electric" and their authors were invited to the co-op'sheadquarters in Walters for the interview portion of the competition.

Following the question-and-answer sessions, the co-op named 10 finalists. They and their parents and teachers will be the guests of Cotton Electric for a banquet on March 29. During the event, the finalists will be required to recite their essays in an oral, speech-type format. As they speak before judges and banquet guests, the final four winners will be determined.

Cotton Electric Youth Tour Winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. For a week in June, they will join 1,500 students and follow state-planned itineraries, including time with Oklahoma's congressional delegation.

Students will have an opportunity to learn about government, the cooperative form of business and the business of rural electrification.