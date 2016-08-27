Congressional runner-up seeks recount after 40-vote margin

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A retired university professor who trailed his opponent by just 40 votes after Tuesday's Democratic runoff election for an Oklahoma congressional seat filed paperwork on Friday seeking a manual recount in the race.

Democrat Tom Guild filed a petition for recount in his race against former state Sen. Al McAffrey, who led by 40 votes out of more than 16,000 cast.

Guild paid $2,700 for a manual recount of the ballots in Oklahoma Seminole counties, where most of the votes were cast. He says he sought the recount at the urging of his supporters, who helped raise about $2,800 since Tuesday to pay for the effort.

"I don't have any reason to have confidence or lack confidence in the system," Guild said. "I just don't know, but I do know that my supporters wanted me to do this, and they supported it financially."

Guild, who already personally loaned his campaign nearly $24,000, said he didn't have the additional $600 needed to pay for a recount in Pottawatomie County, where he defeated McAffrey with 58 percent of the 917 votes cast.

Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the manual recount will begin next week.