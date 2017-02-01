Congress opens with big GOP, Trump agenda

You are here

Tribune Washington Bureau

WASHINGTON  A Republican-controlled Congress opens Tuesday with the most sweeping conservative agenda in decades, providing Donald Trump ample room to gut the Affordable Care Act, slash corporate tax rates and undo Obama-era environmental regulations.

The House is almost certain to re-elect Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., as its first order of business, dispensing with the messy political infighting that has hobbled Republicans in the past.

And the Senate will swiftly begin vetting the president-elect's most controversial Cabinet picks, ready to confirm some when Trump is sworn into office on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

Yet Republicans remain at odds on some high-profile issues  such as how aggressively to investigate Russian hacking in the 2016 election  and how to fulfill other big-ticket promises, such as replacing Obamacare.

Despite firm Republican control of both the White House and Congress, the internal disputes have left them without a clear plan yet for Trump's first 100 days, or an endgame for the two years of the 115th Congress.

