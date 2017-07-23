Companies want to use hot sun for solar energy

OKLAHOMA CITY Energy business owners, industry observers and environmentalists said they're optimistic an interim study will help advance an underused resource in the state.

The legislative request to examine the economic benefit of solar power was approved July 7. State Reps. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City; Claudia Griffith, D-Norman; Ben Loring, D-Bartlesville; and Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, proposed analyzing potential job growth from solar power and what's preventing its development. The request also proposes examining how solar power is connected to the grid and studying existing state rules for consumers who resell surplus electricity to a utility, known as net metering.

Steve Wilke, business development manager of solar photovoltaic panel installation company Delta Energy + Design, said the study is an important first step to presenting to the Legislature and to regulators a clear picture of the solar market's potential. That will help both bodies make more informed decisions. The interim study presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

"The question is whether or not it will go anywhere, and who decides what is important," Wilke said.

He said his biggest concern is that utility companies dominate the conversation on proposed changes to the solar photovoltaic market.