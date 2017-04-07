Community rallies to aid fire victims

CACHE - Fundraising is underway to assist a Cache family whose house and belongings were destroyed by a fire Saturday while the family was on vacation.

The fire was reported at 1:16 a.m. at 19550 SW Woodlawn Road. Homeowner Paul Runnels and his family were out of town at the time of the fire. Cache Fire Chief John Ellis said the residence was fully engulfed in flames when he arrived.

"The roof had already collapsed and a car caught fire when we got there," Ellis said.

Ellis said the fire took over two hours to extinguish. Cache firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Indiahoma and Chattanooga. He said firefighters were on the scene until around 4 a.m. The house and its contents were a total loss.

Ellis said it appears the fire was ignited by lightning from a storm.

"The community has started a couple of fundraisers to help the family," he said.

A gofundme account has been set up for the Runnels family at www.gofundme.com/runnels-family-house-fire. About $12,110 had been been received by the account as of 1:30 p.m. Monday. Another account to benefit the family has been set up at All American Bank. Donors may specify their donations are for the Runnels account at each of the bank's locations at Cache, Snyder, Elgin, Medicine Park, Mustang, Oklahoma City and Sentinel.