Commission won't reopen '89 case

Thu, 09/08/2016 - 4:37am AP Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has rejected efforts to reopen a 1989 case decided by a bribed vote.

The commission voted 2-1 Wednesday to dismiss a request to reopen the case involving AT&T Oklahoma.

In 1989 the commission voted 2-1, for a plan by Southwestern Bell  now AT&T Oklahoma  to reinvest a tax windfall in operations rather than make refunds. Then-commissioner Bob Hopkins and Southwestern Bell attorney William Anderson were later convicted of bribery in connection with the vote.

Supporters of reopening the case say Hopkins' vote shouldn't count, and the plan failed on a 1-1 vote.

