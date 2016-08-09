Commission won't reopen '89 case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has rejected efforts to reopen a 1989 case decided by a bribed vote.

The commission voted 2-1 Wednesday to dismiss a request to reopen the case involving AT&T Oklahoma.

In 1989 the commission voted 2-1, for a plan by Southwestern Bell now AT&T Oklahoma to reinvest a tax windfall in operations rather than make refunds. Then-commissioner Bob Hopkins and Southwestern Bell attorney William Anderson were later convicted of bribery in connection with the vote.

Supporters of reopening the case say Hopkins' vote shouldn't count, and the plan failed on a 1-1 vote.