Comanches recruiting firefighters

CACHE - Fresh faces are sought to replenish the ranks of the Comanche Nation Wildland Firefighters.

Prospective inferno wranglers 18 and older are asked to come to a meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Cahoma Building, 752 NW Quanah Road, 1 mile west of Old 62/Cache Road, turn south 1/16-mile on Quanah Road. No experience is necessary, training is provided, and the work is considered arduous so all applicants will need an up to date physical by the time of hire. Following passage of a physical, firefighters will be sent to training classes.

"We're just getting together to see what we need and see what the turnout will be," said James Kowena, supervisor/coordinator. "Anybody can go, it's open."

Firefighters are paid, just like a regular firefighter, Kowena said. The hopes are to build a unit prepared for any disasters, like the recent flooding in Louisiana. Comanche wildland crews are already on demand during the busy wildland fire season that usually strikes the American Southwest each summer.