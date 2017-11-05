Comanche woman faces trial in drug-related neglect case

After her husband pleaded guilty in March, a 21-year-old Comanche woman will face a non-jury trial for charges of meth-related child neglect.

Evelyn Grace Key is scheduled to face District Judge Ken Graham in Stephens County District Court at 9 a.m. June 23 to face felony charges of child neglect and knowingly concealing stolen property, court records indicate. She faces up to life in prison.

Her husband, William James Key, 28, pleaded guilty in Stephens County District Court in March. He received two concurrent 30-year prison sentences with 17 years to serve and 13 suspended, records indicate. He has previous felony convictions: possession of a controlled dangerous substance in May 2011 and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by forged prescription in March 2014, both in Stephens County.

William Key had been in jail after being charged March 8, 2016, with a felony count of possession of a firearm after a previous conviction of a felony. His bail was set at $50,000 for that case. He'd been arrested the day prior following an interview with Stephens County sheriff's investigators.

According to an affidavit filed in court, investigators served a search warrant of the Keys' home on Feb. 27, 2016, and recovered a digital video recorder connected to security cameras. The video showed William Key, Evelyn Key at the home with children one 3 months old and one 4 months who were being exposed to methamphetamines being smoked.