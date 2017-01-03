Comanche war veterans due honors

The Comanche Indian Veterans Association will honor six tribal Korean War veterans Thursday.

"The Comanche Indian Veteran Association (CIVA) undertook a mission in 2016 to honor all living World War II Veterans with a tribute that would help them and their families gain knowledge of their services to the United States of America and to the Comanche people," said Clifford Takawana, CIVA secretary. "This glorious mission was accomplished and we are now proud to announce that we are in the process of honoring the men and women who served in the Korean War from 1950ñ1953."

One hundred forty-three Comanche men and women served in the conflict; of those, 23 are still alive. Six Comanche veterans of the Korean War will be honored during Thursday's monthly CIVA meeting. All veterans and families are invited to attend the presentation. There will also be a meal.

Honorees are:

• Electronics Mate Garner Pewewardy, Navy, 1952ñ1972 Pewewardy served on the USS Laws DD-558, a destroyer, for 18 months during the Korean War and later aboard the USS Ranger CV-61, an aircraft carrier for 34 months during the Vietnam War. His awards include Korean Service, China Service, Korean War Service, United Nations Service, Vietnam Service, Republic of Vietnam Campaign with 1960 device medals, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm, and the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals. Pewewardy is a two-war veteran, having served both Korean and Vietnam Wars.

• Ship Serviceman 1st Class Jimmy Ray Caddo, Navy, 1952ñ1972 Caddo served at Point Mugu, Naval Air Station, Calif.; Tokuyama, Japan; and Korea with the Amphibious Construction Battalion (Seabees); Norfolk, Va.; Newport, R.I.; Exmouth, Australia; and aboard the USS Pickaway APA-222, USS Bayfield ADA 33, USS Robert Owens DD-827, USS Shenandoah AD-16, USS Yosemite AD-19, USS Norfolk DL-1, USS Cascade AD 16, USS Arlington AGMR-2, USS Point Defiance LSD-31, USS White Marsh, and the USS Intrepid CV-11. His awards include Korean Service, Republic of Korea War Service, United Nations, Vietnam Service, Republica of Vietnam Campaign with 1960 device medals, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palms, and National Service and Good Conduct medals. He served in both Korea and Vietnam and was aboard the USS Intrepid when an Apollo space capsule was recovered.

• Sgt. John Richard (Johnny) Brown, Army National Guard, 1950ñ1952 Brown served in Japan prior to his deployment to Korea in January to June 1952 with the Medium Tank Company, 160 Infantry Regiment, 40th Infantry Division, as an infantryman. While on duty in Korea he earned two battle stars for the Second Korean Winter and Korean Summer/Fall 1952 campaigns. Awards include Korean Service, University of Korea War Service, United Nations Service, Army Occupation Service (Japan) and the National Defense Service medals and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

• Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Wayne Tomah, Army, 1952ñ1956 Tomah served at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., with the 6th Armored Division; Fort Lewis, Wash., with the 2nd Infantry Division; Fort Polk, La., with the 1st Armored Division; and overseas twice in Korea with Company B, 11th Combat Engineers, 8th Army, from March 1953 to July 1954 and again from January 1955 to June 1956. While in Korea he earned two battle stars during the Korean War for the Third Korean Winter and Summer campaigns. He and his unit were awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for Gallantry, determination and esprit de corps in accomplishing their mission under extremely difficult and hazardous conditions. Awards include the Korean Service, Republic of Korea War Service, United Nations Service, Korea Defense Service and National Defense Service medals and Good Conduct Award. Sgt. Tomah is one of three Tomah brothers who also served in Korea, and an uncle of Capt. Kent Tomah, who is on active duty with the Army and just returned from deployment to Afghanistan.