Comanche Tribe event to honor Korean War veterans

Comanche Korean War veterans will be honored by Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) on Thursday.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. All veterans and friends are invited and a meal will be served, said Clifford Takawana, CIVA secretary. The CIVA launched a mission to honor all World War II veterans in 2016 and Korean War veterans in 2017.

"We will honor the following: Curtis Apauty, Robert Atchavit, Garner Pewewardy and Edward Jerome Tahahwah at the meeting Thursday night," Takawana said. "Due to health reasons we will honor Kenneth Parker and Vincent Wallace at a later date in their homes with family present."

Honorees are:

• Fireman 1st Class Curtis Apauty, Navy, Dec. 3, 1952-November 1955 Following boot camp, he served aboard the USS Kearsarge (CV-33), based at Yokosuka, Japan, in direct support of the Korean War during the uneasy truce. It also kept watch over the Formosa Straits preventing Chinese interference with Chinese Nationalists on Taiwan. He transferred onto the USS Stoddard (DD-566), a Fletcher-class destroyer, and completed a cruise in the South China Sea-Formosa Straits area that included the evacuation of Chinese Nationalists from the Tachen Islands.

Awards include the Good Conduct, National Defense Service, Korean Service with bronze service star (for the Korea and summer-fall 1952 campaigns), Korean Defense Service, United Nations Service with/Korea Clasp, Korean War Service and China Service medals.

"It is noted that FC1 Apauty was 17-years old at the time of his enlistment and is the youngest living Comanche Korean War veteran," Takawana said.

• Master Sgt. Robert Atchavit, Army, Oct. 5, 1952-Sept. 15, 1954. (He was also on active duty with the Army from October 1961 to August 1962 during the Cuban missile crisis.) He served with the 32nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion at Johnson Air Force Base, Japan, from March 1953 to September 1954, as company clerk in support of the Korean War. Awards include the Army Commendation, Army Achievement, Good Conduct, National Defense Service with bronze service star, Armed Forces Reserve, United Nations Service with Korea clasp, Texas Army National Guard Federal Service and Faithful Service medals. He served on active duty, in the National Guard and Army Reserve for 32 years and nine months.

• Spec. 4 Kenneth K. Karty, Army, April 19, 1951-April 10, 1953 An armor crewman with the 1st Armored Division, he served overseas for 11 months and eight days at Camp Denny T. Clark in Hammelbugh, Germany, with Headquarters and Service Company, 322nd Heavy Tank Battalion, 19th Armored Group; he was discharged at Camp Chaffee, Ark.

Awards include the Good Conduct; National Defense Service; Army Occupation with Germany clasp, and Korean Defense Service medals; and Marksman Qualification Badge with rifle bar. Karty was the defensive football captain for the Field Artillery Group Rammers in Germany and is the brother of Dennis King Karty, a Korean War prisoner of war, who died in captivity March 30, 1952.

• Pvt. Henry Leon Parker, Army, March 5, 1951-Feb. 25, 1953 A combat engineer, he served with Company A, 5th Engineer Battalion, at Fort Lewis, Wash., and overseas at River's Barrack near Giessin, German,y where he served as a combat construction specialist.

Awards include the National Defense Service and Army Occupation with Germany clasp medals. His grandfather was Quanah Parker, the last recognized chief of the Comanche Nation, and his father, Thomas (Tit-tah) Parker, served in the Army during World War I.

• Chief Electrician Mate Garner Pewewardy, Navy, July 24, 1952-Dec. 1, 1972 (active service); Dec. 2, 1972-July 23, 1982 (Fleet Reserve) He completed boot camp at the Naval Training Center as a fireman and was assigned as an electrician to the USS Laws (DD-558), a Fletcher-class destroyer, on Far East deployment in direct support of the Korean War. On March 6,1953, the Laws silenced two enemy shore emplacements while supporting the Republic of Korea 15th Division. Laws served a second western Pacific cruise during the Korea War truce in peacekeeping operations and was on alert to support the Chinese Nationalist positions in the Tachen Islands.

Honors include five awards of the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal with bronze service star; Korean Service Medal with three battle stars, United Nations Service Medal; Korean War Service Medal, China Service; Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with four battle stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device; and Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm.