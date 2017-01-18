Comanche nutrition site finds new ways to succeed

COMANCHE As state budget cuts kept slimming down support for senior nutrition sites, the Comanche Nutrition Center opted out. Now, the center is supported by the city, donations and fundraisers.

Comanche City Manager Chuck Ralls said effective Oct. 1, 2015, the city took over the nutrition program due to funding cuts from the state.

"We have struggled but successfully kept the program open through various fundraisers and donations," Ralls said. "We did receive a $20,000 grant from ASCOG (Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments) but it was restricted to food cost only and does not cover our projected annual food cost of $30,030, let alone any operational or employee costs."

Since the city took over, it has spent almost $4,000 on equipment repairs alone, according to Ralls.

"We are getting by on donations and fundraisers, but things are very tight," Ralls said. "I'm thankful for a good site director who knows how to work on a shoestring budget."

The nutrition center is planning a chicken spaghetti fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at 410 S. 2nd. Folks who plan to attend should call the center at 580-439-5076. A head count is needed to ensure enough spaghetti for everyone. Carry-out orders will also be available. Advance notice is recommended.

Nutrition site director Deborah Hunter said the number of meals has increased since the city took over because the site is no longer bound by federal standards.

"I did a survey and they got to put what they want," Hunter said. "Since they get to eat what they want, our numbers are up. We had 110 for our Thanksgiving meal and 113 for our Christmas meal."

On a daily basis, Hunter said the center serves 75 to 80 meals; that includes about 25 meals delivered to the homebound, most of them seniors. About 20 meals are called in and picked up regularly.

The nutrition site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Those who would like may visit the center anytime during those hours for card games, dominoes, puzzles and other activities. A head count is needed for those who plan to eat in order to prepare enough food. It's best to call no later than 9 a.m. on the day you plan to attend, although more advance notice would be appreciated.