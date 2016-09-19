Comanche Nation Fair celebrates 25th anniversary

The Comanche Nation is hoping the silver anniversary of its fair will offer a golden opportunity for the Numunu family to reconnect.

Over the last quarter-century, the arrival of fall has been heralded by the annual event, held for the most part at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. The tradition continues Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 with the 25th Annual Comanche Nation Fair "Bringing Families Together for 25 Years."

This year's celebration will be a mixture of annual events with new twists, said Jolene Schonchin, tribe information director.

The first Comanche Nation Fair was at Craterville Park, north of Cache, in 1992. From a large family reunion-type beginning, the annual event has grown into a beginning-of-autumn celebration that attracts over 100,000 visitors most years. Part of its success stems from its connection with the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

The fair's kickoff social event will continue with that theme with an opening reception of "The Haits Exhibit" at the Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Haits (pronounced "hites") means "friend" in Comanche.

The exhibit, subtitled "Our Story of Friendship and Survival in Southwest Oklahoma," begins with an opening reception with light refreshments from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 29. The exhibit features rarely seen Comanche artifacts and photographs on loan from the Museum of the Great Plains. Museum Director Candy Morgan said it will be something special to behold.