Comanche man gets probation in statutory rape case

DUNCAN - A 20-year-old Comanche man was sentenced to three years supervised probation and will have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to two counts of statutory rape.

Elijah Chester Ridge Perez received the sentence Thursday in Stephens County District Court from District Judge Ken Graham, according to court records. He received two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences and is actively under Department of Corrections Probation and Parole for three years. He faced up to 15 years in prison on each count.

Records indicate Perez pleaded guilty Oct. 27, 2016, to two counts of second-degree rape after waiving his preliminary hearing and was placed in the delayed sentencing program for young adults. He was formally sentenced after completing the program June 27.

Perez admitted to having a sexual relationship with a girl in late August 2016. According to the affidavit, he would pick her up from school, take her home and have sex before returning her to school. The girl told investigators Perez called them "friends with benefits," the affidavit states.