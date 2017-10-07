Comanche Homecoming marks 65 years in Walters

WALTERS A return to a favored campsite in Cotton County will mark the 65th installment in a longtime Comanche tradition.

The 65th Annual Comanche Homcoming will be Friday through Sunday at Sultan Park north of Walters. Campers have already begun staking out spots to take in the weekend's reverie, reunion and rejuvenation.

Begun in 1946, the homecoming's origin began as a revival of the Comanche tradition for honoring warriors after return from battle. Warriors would share tales of cunning and bravery during a ceremonial gathering.

With the cessation of hostilities between the Comanches and United States in the 1870s, the tradition became a story of the old ways. That didn't stop Comanche warriors from continuing their tradition of fiercely defending the homeland although through serving in the U.S. military. Following World War I, the three returning Numunu warriors Bruce Tomah, Frank Red Elk Atetewuthakewa and Wooner-vetah Will (Henry) Permansu weren't afforded that tradition.

The end of World War II heralded the return of the tradition. In the summer of 1946, four returning Comanche Code Talkers were honored Elgin Red Elk, Melvin Permansu, Willie Yackeschi and Roderick Atetewuthtakewa Red Elk.