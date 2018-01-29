Comanche artist to appear for reception in Anadarko

ANADARKO An exhibit of a contemporary Comanche oil painter will open Friday at the Southern Plains Indian Museum. An artist reception will follow on Feb. 16.

The paintings of Tobias Monroe will be on display at the museum, 801 E. Central Blvd. in Anadarko. His art will be on exhibition until March 23, according to Bambi Allen, museum director.

Monroe will be available for his reception from 2-4 p.m. at the museum. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

Monroe, an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation, is a talented contemporary oil painter, Allen said. He graduated from Apache High School and then served four years in the Navy. Tobias is the owner and operator of TM's Art Studio and Gallery in Medicine Park. He lives in Apache, where he works full time as an artist.

"Although he began drawing as a child under the tutelage of his grandmother, Tobias did not begin painting seriously until four years ago," Allen said. "While Tobias has experimented with a variety of painting media, he prefers oil paint because it allows for a more vivid color palette. In some ways Tobias feels his mind absorbed the childhood memories of puzzles and those memories are reflected in his art today."