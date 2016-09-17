Colorful cannas will be stars at festival

CARNEGIE Carnegie's captivating colorful cannas will be the stars of the show next weekend during the annual Canna Festival.

Celebrating its 30th year, the festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Carnegie Fairgrounds. Visitors can enjoy plenty of fun, food and games at the festival, courtesy of the Horn Canna Farm. After all, it was the Horn family who in 1928 started the canna farm after trading a Jersey milk cow for a fledgling canna business. Now Carnegie is the canna capital of the world exporting cannas across the entire globe.

The fun officially begins at 8 a.m. with the Canna Color 5K fun run and walk, which will begin at Carnegie Park. Participants will be pelted with colored dye bombs as they make their way along the course. It's not a timed event and everyone is encouraged to participate. The top 10 finishers will receive special medals and everyone else will also receive medals. Donald Cooper of The Carnegie Herald said participants must register ahead of time. Registration forms can be picked up at The Carnegie Herald office or printed out online from the Canna Color Run 5K Run/Walk Facebook page and either mailed in or dropped off, along with the registration fee, to the office by Friday. The registration fee is $35 a person.

Young runners won't be turned away, either. Organizers have brought back the Lil' Superheroes Run with two age divisions for children ages 3-5 and ages 6-8. Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite superheroes as they make a 1-mile run around the Carnegie Park track. Fear not: They will also be subjected to splashes of colored dye. The entry fee is $20 per child.