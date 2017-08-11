College/Career Day planned at complex

The public is invited to the 2017 College/Career Day event today at the Comanche Nation Complex.

Those looking for higher education or career opportunities are invited to the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Complex, 584 NW Bingo Road. The event is sponsored by Comanche Nation Higher Education in partnership with Comanche Nation Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Program.

Attendees are encouraged to visit with the more than 30 representatives and recruiters from colleges, universities, vocational/technology centers and local employers and businesses. Information on admissions, enrollment, scholarships, financial aid and career opportunities at the institutions and business will be available at the event. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided to all participants.