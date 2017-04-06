Cole: Trump 'shaking up the system'

Americans wanted an unconventional president when they chose Donald Trump, Fourth District U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said, and that's what they got.

Four months-plus after Trump was sworn in, "I've never seen a more eventful opening to any administration, honestly," Cole said during a meeting with The Constitution's editorial board last week.

Cole, a Moore Republican who is a member of the GOP's House of Representatives leadership, admitted it's hard to stay on message with all the distractions in Washington, some of which, Cole says, can be attributed to the administration itself.

Trump's disclosures to the Russian foreign minister, Cole said, were "amateur behavior," but much of the seemingly daily soap opera is of leaks of classified information, which seem aimed at sabotaging the president.

"I don't mind the normal political leaks," Cole said, but disclosing classified information is illegal.

Cole is impressed by Trump's national security team, but many of his other top advisers have no experience in government, and that contributes to the drama.

Trump, he said, was elected to make changes, and "he's shaking up the system."

On substantive grounds, Cole said, investigators have not uncovered collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, nor any attempt to obstruct investigation of Russian attempt's to influence the election.

Cole doesn't believe that the Russian efforts elected Trump Hillary Clinton was a bad candidate who ran a bad campaign and forgot working-class voters.

But he also thinks that Russian attempts to meddle in American politics is a serious problem. The United States in its history has not been blameless in attempting to influence domestic politics in other nations, he said, but Russia cannot be allowed to attempt to influence elections here.

"Great powers don't let other powers play in their domestic politics without some consequences," Cole said.

A striking feature of Trump's relationship with Congress, Cole said, is that he frequently calls members Republicans and Democrats alike to discuss what they've been saying in public.

"He calls you all the time," Cole said. "I've had three different (TV) interviews and got a call in less than an hour."

The president, Cole said, is larger than life. "He fills the room like nobody I've every seen."

Congressional accomplishments

Cole said public perception that the Congress hasn't accomplished much are mistaken partly because of the focus on the administration's continuing controversies. The Congress has passed more legislation, including 14 regulatory review acts, and confirmed a new Supreme Court justice. It passed an omnibus appropriations bill with $25 billion more for defense, a significant pay raise for military personnel, and a large increase for border security.

The bill also included increased funding for the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, "and you'd never know it happened."

The congressman said the replacement for the Affordable Care Act approved by the House isn't perfect, but it's a start. Without House passage, he said, the Senate would not be forced to come up with its own plan.

Oklahoma, for example, has only one company participating in the Marketplace (Blue Cross Blue Shield), and it is losing money on its policies and rates will increase.

Still, the public celebration, led by the president, after House passage of a new plan was premature.

"It was a little like spiking the ball at the 50 yard line," Cole said.

Fate of health care

Still to be seen is what the Senate will propose to replace the Affordable Care Act. The Republican majority in the Senate is small (52-48), and some Republican senators, especially in states that agreed to expansion of Medicaid, may not be eager to accept the House plan.