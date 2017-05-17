Cole to keynote annual GOP Fish Fry in Duncan

DUNCAN - When Tom Cole first appeared as keynote speaker at the Stephens County GOP Fish Fry, the Moore native was still earning his stripes in the U.S. House of Representatives and the fish fry was making its debut in Duncan.

Thirteen years later, Cole returns Saturday to the podium at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center as a keynote speaker who is a major figure in national politics, and the Stephens County Republican Party has turned the fish fry into its biggest fundraising event.

"This is our 13th fish fry and Tom was speaker at the first one we had," said Leon Farris, Stephens County Republican Party chair. "We'll be having silent and live auctions, so I went out and bought a couple dozen aprons and had the logo from the first year embossed on them.

"We'll give out those aprons to the cooks and our special guests, and I'm going to get Tom to autograph one that we'll have in the auction.

"The fish fry is our biggest fundraiser. When the election in 2018 comes up, we'll have some resources to use to help the candidates and to help us pay for a headquarters for the three months before that election."

A free meal featuring fried fish begins at 6 p.m., and in the past, the Republicans have had up to 900 diners at the expo center.

In addition to the auction, funds are also raised through table sponsorships that range from $300 to $500. At 5 p.m., a reception for Cole is limited to the table sponsors and those who have paid $30 for an individual reception ticket.

(Reservations are still being taken for those who want to be table sponsors. Contact Farris at 580-656-7951.)

Those attending the reception will get an opportunity to speak casually with Cole, who was still finding his sea legs when he first became U.S. pepresentative from Oklahoma's Fourth District in 2002.

Now in an eighth term, Cole is widely regarded as one of the Republican Party's top political strategists.

In addition to serving as deputy whip for the Republican Conference and being a member of the Republican Steering Committee, since 2009 he has served on the House Appropriations Committee, where he is on the subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies; and he is also on subcommittees for Defense and Interior.

Reappointed to the House Budget Committee for a third straight time, Cole also serves on the House Rules Committee.