Cole chairs appropriations subcommittee

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Fourth District U.S. Rep. Tom Cole has been named chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies.

Cole also served as chairman during the 114th Congress from 2014-2016.

"I am honored to serve once again as the chairman of this important subcommittee," Cole said in a news release. "During the last two years I have gained a deep appreciation for the important work being done by the agencies under the jurisdiction of this subcommittee. From funding groundbreaking medical research to giving young people the opportunity to be the first in their family to attend college, this subcommittee is one that benefits millions of Americans of all ages."