City manager opts to stay in Walters; fire chief leaving

WALTERS - The city manager is staying, but the fire chief is leaving.

Both new City Manager Shawn Strange and veteran Fire Chief Monty Powers had notified the City Council of their intentions to resign. The men spent almost 2 hours in closed sessions with the City Council on Tuesday. After those executive sessions, Strange announced he wanted to withdraw his resignation, which the council accepted. But Powers did not withdraw his resignation as fire chief and emergency manager, and the council also accepted that decision.

Strange, Powers and City Council members did not want to discuss the specifics of the reasons for the resignations or what was discussed in the executive sessions.

Strange, who took over as city manager at the beginning of the year, declined to make any comment.

Powers said he wanted to "thank the City of Walters for supporting me and the fire department for the last 16 years" and had special thanks for the firefighters, most of them volunteers, who serve.

"In my mind I think we have the best department in the whole state of Oklahoma when it comes to the volunteer fire departments," he said. "We can compete with anyone."

Although he's still resigning, "I think the City of Walters grew today ... and we had a great outcome in the mission to make this town strong again," he said.

Powers said he thinks the city has the right people in place to keep going in the right direction.