Is cigarette charge fee or tax? Budget depends on answer

In the waning days of this year's session, legislators passed three bills totaling $476 million in new revenue as they cobbled together just enough money to avoid a special session and avert deep cuts to core government services.

Republican leaders say that was necessary and done in a way that skirts a constitutional ban against passing bills "for raising revenue" during the session's final five days.

But the lawmakers' own previous comments indicate the move represented a shift in what they consider to be revenue-raising bills. The three bills were pushed after it became clear Republicans couldn't get enough Democratic votes on certain revenue bills that lawmakers from both parties agreed required approval by a three-fourths majority in both chambers.

The shift means GOP lawmakers could find it difficult to fight off any challenges in court, depending on how the Oklahoma Supreme Court interprets language used in court rulings in recent decades.

If the Supreme Court overturns any of the major revenue bills passed in the final week, automatic across-the-board cuts would occur, or lawmakers would be forced into a special session to find new revenue. Cuts approaching the $476 million could be wrenching. But so could getting a supermajority to pass the three bills or alternatives.

The bills included a $1.50 per-pack cigarette fee, a 1.5 percent sales tax on purchases of vehicles and an increase in gross production taxes on a limited number of oil and gas wells.