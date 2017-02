Memorial Indian Baptist Church, No. 4 E. Coombs, will host an Indian taco fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Indian tacos are $6. Drinks and dessert will be available. Delivery is available by calling 248-2717 or 695-4820. Orders will be taken beginning Thursday.

Proceeds will go to the Western Oklahoma Indian Baptist Church camp and youth program.