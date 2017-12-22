Christmas dinner in Duncan a terrific and tasty tradition

DUNCAN About 350 people attended the first Stephens County Community Christmas Dinner in 1989, but the free feed on Christmas Day quickly began to resonate throughout the area.

Each year, more and more folks have shown up at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center, and one of the original organizers of the event anticipates a record number of diners will be fed at the 29th edition of the event.

"Jim Morgan and I came up with the idea of holding a dinner on Christmas Day to help people who were needy and had no other place to go for a holiday meal," Sonny Webb recalled. "At first, we weren't sure if it would work, but now you can see people attending who are needy, but you also see people who just want a place they can come to eat and be with people they haven't seen in a long time; or they just want to be with other people for the holiday."

From that initial group of around 350, Webb said the meal has drawn over 3,500 for several years. By the end of the 2017 event, which starts at noon and wraps up at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, "We should have fed close to 4,000," he said.

While the number of diners has risen annually, so has the number of volunteers and donors who are key in making the luncheon a success.

There were a few dozen volunteers at the first Community Christmas Dinner, but these days, Webb noted, "We have more than 200 volunteers involved. Without the volunteers, there's no way we could do this every year."

Volunteers help prepare and serve food to the in-house diners, and they also distribute food to those who can't make it to the fairgrounds. Some of the volunteers represent civic and service clubs, and local churches, but a majority of the helpers are "just lots of individuals who want to contribute," Webb said.

In addition to volunteers assisting in the production of the meal and other tasks, fundraisers and individual donors supply the financial base that leads to a menu that includes turkey and ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and rolls.