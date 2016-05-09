Child care providers closing across state

After 23 years in the child-care industry, Laura Hatcher is edging toward a decision she doesn't want to make.

The 51-year-old Antlers resident runs one of the four licensed day-care facilities in Pushmataha County in Southeast Oklahoma. But she questions whether she can keep her doors open beyond another year or two because running the business is getting more expensive and difficult.

"It's a struggle and I'm working 11, 12 hours a day," she said. "If it continues the way it is, I'm not going to be able to keep going."

Hatcher's problem reflects a larger trend of rising financial pressures that have caused increasing numbers of child-care facilities across Oklahoma to close their doors. Since 2008, the number of child-care homes or centers has declined by 34 percent, to 3,409, and the number of spaces in those facilities has dropped by 20 percent, according to Oklahoma Department of Human Services figures.

The decline is placing a burden on parents because it means fewer choices for child care and, with a tighter supply, higher prices.