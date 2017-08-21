Chicks can't wait to get on Ferris wheel for 110th anniversary of Stephens County Fair

DUNCAN Four-legged contestants parading the arena. Two-legged participants strolling the Midway.

Beekeepers and entomologists. Teenagers trying their hand at driving tractors. Older folks searching through the wares of eclectic vendors.

Decadent pies. Devilish funnel cakes. Succulent brisket. Foot-long corny dogs.

Young women vying for the honor of representing the county. Cowboys and cowgirls in rodeo competition.

Chickens riding a Ferris wheel.

Chickens on a Ferris wheel? Well, it must be time for the Stephens County Free Fair.

Beginning Wednesday, the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center will be the site of four days of fun, excitement, competition and good eats, thanks to the efforts of the Stephens County Free Fair Association.

Running through Saturday, the event brings together the Stephens County Free Fair board, the County Junior Livestock Show, the County Champion Club, the OSU Cooperative Extension Service for Stephens County and Oklahoma Home & Community Education for Stephens County.