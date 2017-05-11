Charter schools pursue funding

TULSA The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association's lawsuit against the state aims to accomplish what legislation recently did in Colorado and Florida increase charter schools' access to public dollars.

At issue in the lawsuit is a share of traditional public schools' revenues from Oklahoma's gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections; state school land earnings; and county tax collections.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools says its nonprofit advocacy organization has worked with the Oklahoma charter school group for the past several years and that legislative remedies were also considered.

"What's happening in Oklahoma is part of a broader movement to bring greater equity to the way public schools in the U.S. are funded," said spokeswoman Vanessa Descalzi. "Florida and Colorado have already passed state law for districts to equitably share their local tax money among public schools district and charter. Michigan appears to be headed toward being the third state this year to pass such a law."

In its suit against the state Board of Education, the Oklahoma group is trying to make the case that existing state laws governing charter schools and school finance in general are being misinterpreted, the Tulsa World reported.