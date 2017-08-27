Charities try to help teachers survive

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Tiona Bowman was overcome with emotion when the walls were erected last spring on her first-ever new home, a three-bedroom, two-bath house in Tulsa built through Habitat for Humanity.

Bowman was flanked by her daughter and members of her family, work colleagues and a handful of local reporters who had come to document the event.

Unlike most of those who qualify for a subsidized Habitat home, though, Bowman, 28, wasn't a fast-food worker or other low-income service employee, but rather a teacher in Tulsa Public Schools with a master's degree and three years of experience.

"Obviously I was grateful and excited," said Bowman, who teaches middle-school English and whose $34,000 salary made her eligible for a no-interest loan on one of the program's houses. "But on the other hand, I was like: I went to school for all these years, I have these degrees, and I qualify for a program like this?"

Charity for teachers isn't that unusual in Oklahoma these days as more of them approach the ranks of the working poor, becoming the most visible victims of the state's seemingly endless budget problems.

With state revenues depleted by deep tax cuts and lower energy prices, Oklahoma's teacher salaries are now the second lowest in the U.S., even though the state's gross domestic product ranks 29th.

Teachers haven't had a pay hike in a decade, and 10-year veteran teachers who are single now make little enough that their own children qualify for reduced-price school lunches.