Charges filed in sex assault of patient

ALTUS - A 70-year-old Altus man charged in connection with the sexual assault of a nursing home resident has made his initial appearance in Jackson County District Court.

Manuel Gonzales Perez was formally charged with sexual battery during his appearance in the courtroom of District Judge Clark Huey. His bond remained at $75,000 with special bond conditions that include no contact with the victim's family and prohibition from visitation of nursing homes. He was returned to the Jackson County Jail following his court appearance.

A preliminary hearing conference for Perez is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 28.

The incident was reported at around 1 p.m. by an employee at the Plantation Village Nursing Center, 2610 Cedar Creek Drive.