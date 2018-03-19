Charge: Man killed Marlow dad, tried to make it look like a suicide

A 37-year-old Blanchard man is accused of killing his father in 2012 in Marlow and attempting to make it appear a suicide. Investigators believe murderous motivation was a $500,000 insurance policy taken out without the father's knowledge.

An arrest warrant has been issued for James Kyle Brooks, who is charged in Stephens County District court with first-degree murder deliberate intent, records indicate. If convicted he could face the death penalty, life without parole or a life sentence.

The investigation began shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2012, when Marlow police responded to a report (from James Brooks) "that his father had shot himself" at his home at 506 W. Chickasaw, according to an affidavit filed in court. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Robert Williams related the events and investigation that followed.

Marlow Assistant Police Chief Leroy Walker arrived at the home to find James Brooks waiting at the door and his father, Timothy Brooks, sitting in a chair, wearing nothing but shorts. He had a gunshot wound that entered his upper abdomen and a 12-gauge shotgun with the muzzle pointing upward and standing between his legs. He was dead.

Walker reported the son walked over his father's body and picked up the shotgun before he was ordered to put it on the ground and step away. He was then escorted out and placed in a police unit. James Brooks became agitated and demanded to leave, the affidavit states, and he was taken to the police station for interview.

Brooks began his story by stating he was estranged from his father and hadn't spoken in at least a year, according to the affidavit. He said Timothy Brooks had mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The son said his mother had died and, although the parents were divorced, his father refused to believe she was dead he refused to attend the funeral.