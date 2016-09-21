Central High FFA wins honors

CENTRAL HIGH - Students from Central High School fared well in recent livestock competitions, including taking home some first place and grand champion honors at the Oklahoma State Fair.

The first-place senior 4-H livestock team for Stephens County was composed of Lane Williams, Maverick Williams, Riley Scott and Garrett Thornton. Maverick Williams was third in individual competition.

The same team, with Connor Kern substituting for Lane Williams, received ninth place in The National Barrow Show in Austin, Minn., on Sept. 12; Scott Riley was second high individual overall.

In the decorated pumpkin contest at the State Fair, Aryanna North was grand champion with her "Oscar the Grouch Pumpkin." Garrett Thornton was the champion in Life Cycle Drawings.