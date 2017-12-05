Central High FFA students win awards

CENTRAL HIGH - The Central High FFA Banquet was considered a success with 225 individuals in attendance on May 4. Dylan Jones was chosen as Star Chapter Farmer.

The Work Horse award was given to Madelyn Scott and Connor Kern. Lauren Perry was noted as Super Sophomore. Riley Scott and Garrett Thornton took home Star Greenhand. Star eighth grade students were Presleigh Bowles and Leigha Harris.

Central High FFA Had three state FFA degree recipients: Maverick Williams, Brooke Cox, and Taylor Tugmon. Garrett Thornton was recognized for his state winning AgriScience fair project.

During the Banquet The FFA Creed was given as a team effort by Charlcie Parker, Colten Covington, Aryanna North, Michala Owens, and Cole Doughty.

Connor Kern and Riley Scott gave a competitive set of livestock reasons for the Audience to consider and Garrett Thornton presented his FFA opportunity speech to the banquet crowd.

Two adult supporters were chosen to receive awards: Honorary Chapter Degree was bestowed to Tommy Tugmon and the Distinguished Service Award went to Nichole Scott.

Maverick Williams received the Steve Hankins Award and also the Royal Knucklehead Award. Taylor Tugmon was selected for the Ag Booster scholarship and was recognized as a National FFA Ford Tough Truck Scholarship winner sponsored by the Oklahoma Ford dealerships and Billingleys Ford of Duncan.