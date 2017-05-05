Cement man dies in accident

A 22-year-old Cement man died from injuries he suffered in a fiery two-vehicle accident that occurred early Thursday morning in Grady County.

The accident occurred at 6:51 a.m. on U.S. 81 about 3.5 miles south of Minco.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Christopher Black, a 2016 Chevrolet pickup driven by Clay Daniel Chaney was traveling southbound on U.S. 81 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a northbound 2013 International truck driven by Russell Duane Anderson, 61, of Blanchard. Both vehicles caught fire upon impact.

Chaney was pinned in his vehicle for approximately two hours before being freed by firefighters from Pocasset and Grady County with the Jaws of Life. He was pronounced dead at the scene by investigator Emma Prophet of the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office.