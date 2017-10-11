Casino kicks off food drive

DEVOL - As part of its Kiowa in the Community initiative, Kiowa Casino has kicked off its annual holiday canned food drive.

Patrons are encouraged to bring in five large cans of food; in exchange for their donations, each can draw for free play valued from $5 to $200. Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday.

"We are thankful to be part of a community that cares and provides for those in need," said Jim LaPorte, chief operating officer of the casino. "If you plan to visit our casino during this time, we encourage you to take part in this opportunity to help before the holidays, and we appreciate all of the generous contributions!"