Carney assumes command of Altus Air Force Base

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE - Air Force Col. Eric Carney assumed command of the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) on Friday.

Air Force Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, presided over the 97th AMW change of command ceremony where Air Force Col. Todd Hohn relinquished command to Carney.

"We're leaving the 97th AMW in incredible leadership hands," Doherty said. "I know what type of leader he is; I know what type of leadership he's going to provide to you. He's a servant leader that cares about his people."

Carney previously served as a Chief of Staff of the Air Force Fellow working on interagency issues in the national capital region, Washington, D.C. Carney has also served as an Air Force planner at Headquarters Air Force.

"To the men and women of the mighty 97th, today's about recognizing you and the assurance you provide to our nation. Your polite professionalism, selfless service and sacrifice is something I've always respected," Carney said. "Just listening to the previous speakers, I am reminded how exceptional this wing is. In my mind there are a handful of units that have a disproportional effect on our national security and I believe that the 97th AMW is one of them."

Hohn expressed the importance and impact Altus Air Force Base has had on his life and his family during his command here, as well as applauding the excellence of the airmen he's come in contact with.

"Kathy and I have some of our greatest memories of our Air Force time those two years here," Hohn said. "Thank you for what you have done for Kathy and I to make this the most memorable and rewarding assignment of my career."

During his time at Altus, the base earned 54 Air Education and Training Command awards and produced over 200 personnel for active, Guard, Reserve and international students.

Doherty stressed the importance the wing carries in maintaining the Air Force's status as the No. 1 Air Force in the world.

"When other leaders from other countries try to figure out why the United States Air Force is the No. 1 air force in the world for nearly 75 years, they have a hard time trying to figure it out," Doherty said. "I will tell you that this wing, these airframes and this town are one of the primary reasons why our Air Force is, has and will be the No. 1 air force for some time."