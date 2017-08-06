Carnegie man held in rape of teenager

A 33-year-old Carnegie man is in jail in lieu of $75,000 bond after being charged with the August 2016 rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Cecil Gordon made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court, where he was charged with a felony count of child sexual abuse, court records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

DNA is what investigators believe ties the defendant to the alleged sexual assault. According to an affidavit filed in court, the teenager reported the sexual assault to the Caddo County Sheriff's Office in August 2016.

She said she'd tried to stop him but he overpowered her physically.

The girl's clothing was turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab for analysis, and DNA of Gordon's was found on the girl's pajama pants and underwear, according to the affidavit.

Anadarko woman accused of enabling child sex abuse

A 35-year-old Anadarko woman is free on $5,000 bond awaiting a September return to court to be sentenced for enabling child sexual abuse.

Carolyn Sue Jackson entered her blind plea in Judge David Stephens' Caddo County District Court room Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.

Jackson's charge stems from her husband Anthony Michael Jackson's case. He pleaded guilty in Caddo County in early May to a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison with 20 years suspended and will have to register as a sex offender.

Anthony Jackson fell under investigation in April 2016 after the girl underwent a forensic interview. She told investigators Jackson used his fingers to molest her on April 17, 2016, according to an affidavit filed in court.

Carolyn Jackson admitted to investigators she was told of the girl's allegation against her husband while she was hospitalized.