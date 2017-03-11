Cards may spark leads in murder cases

A pair of Southwest Oklahoma cold cases were spotlighted this week as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) continues taking a new approach to solving old mysteries.

This week, via the OSBI's official Facebook page, reminders of two June 2003 deaths were spotlighted the cases of Tanja Hook and Pamela Woodring. Their images and case information were printed on individual playing cards that are circulating among the state prison system.

Earlier this year, the OSBI partnered with the Department of Corrections (DOC) to circulate decks of playing cards as reminders of 52 cold case homicides, missing persons and unidentified victims. Five thousand of the decks are being sold to inmates within DOC facilities. The OSBI is working on a second edition featuring more cold cases from across the state.

Hook was reported missing by her mother to Lawton police on June 30, 2003. Her remains were found Aug. 29, 2003, in a bar ditch on May Avenue, about -mile north of Oklahoma 74-B in McClain County. At that time, she'd been living with her boyfriend in the Cache Road district in Lawton. Five prostitutes disappeared in that area between 2002 and 2004. According to the OSBI, Hook lived in that vicinity and it is possible that she fell into the same category with the other women.