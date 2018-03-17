Car enthusiasts will flock to Auto Swap

DUNCAN Hey car guys, buckle your seatbelt and grab the wheel. It'll soon be time to roll on down to Stephens County Fairgrounds for the 12th Annual Duncan Auto Swap Meet.

In 2017, organizers were expecting 600-650 vendors some coming all the way from Michigan and the event is growing every year. Car enthusiasts will be buying and selling from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and March 24 at 2002 S. 13th. Three food vendors, Roadhouse, 402 Grill and Empire Band Boosters, will provide food and drinks for purchase.

Edwin Laminack, who retired from Halliburton, has been a vendor every year since the Auto Swap Meet began 12 years ago. His booth this year will have various car parts and he's bringing one of his old pickups to sell. He hadn't decided which one yet.

Tinkering with autos is his hobby. He talked about merchandise he's bringing to the Swap Meet.

"I take car parts. Sometimes I might take tires," Laminack said. "Guys might need tires to put on their vehicles to roll them in and out of their shop nothing that you could put on the highway. I have a little bit of something for everybody. I even take toys, toys that the kids like to look at. Vehicles, mostly."

It's springtime, so he'll have some rods, reels and fishing equipment for sale, as well as either his '69 or '72 Ford pickup.

"They are both F-100s. It depends on whether I get them ready. I think the brown one is about ready, but I'd rather sell the white one before I sell the brown one," Laminack said. "They are mechanically ready to go down the road. It costs too much anymore to paint them. It's unbelievable."

Something for just about anyone can be found at the Auto Swap Meet, from arts and crafts for women and toys for children, to dealers selling new mechanical tools.

"(Dealers and vendors) travel all over the U.S. setting up at swap meets. Let me tell you, our facility there at the fairgrounds is nice," Laminack said. "What the vendors like about it; it can rain and it won't be muddy. A lot of these places will get muddy. It may be out in the field somewhere or not paved."

Booth spaces are leased inside and outside the fairgrounds buildings.

"We're blessed to have that facility that people in Stephens County and surrounding counties can use. If you ever participate at an event at the fairgrounds, you'll appreciate it even more because it is so nice," Laminack said. "I've been to swap meets in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The ones I've been to don't compare to the setup that we have for vendors here."