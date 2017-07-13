Car cruise coming to Cache

CACHE - The Porter Hill Cruzers will be sponsoring the Cruzing Cache at the Gateway to the Wichitas burn-out, street dance, car show and cruise July 28-29 in downtown Cache.

Hi Way 62 band,free street dance

The schedule of events for July 28 will include an open car cruise from 6-10 p.m. on C Avenue that will be open to anyone. That will be followed by a free street dance with music from the Hi Way 62 Band. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Burn-out, car show, awards

Events set for July 29 will include a burn-out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for which registration will be $20 and the first 100 registered for the show will receive free goodie bags with show plaques and other items. The car show will follow from 1-5 p.m. with registration set at $25 per vehicle. Classes to be judged include: street rods (pre-1950), classics (1950-59), classics (1960-84), Chevrolets (1955-57), Chevrolet Corvettes, motorcycles and trikes, rat rods, Ford Mustangs, low rider, trucks (pre-1955), trucks (1955-83), muscle cars and tuner imports.

Car show awards will be presented from 5-6 p.m. Trophies will be awarded to the first and second place winners in each class. Cash awards to be presented include "Best of Show", $1,000; and $250 cash prizes will be awarded to the "Best Paint", "Best Engine", and "Best Interior" award winners.

"We're going to be paying out a lot of money," said Dirl Burruss, president of the Porter Hill Cruzers.

Saturday's show will be followed by a Closed Car Cruise for registered participants only from 9-11 p.m. in downtown Cache.