Capitol restoration costs hit $63M

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma has spent more than $63 million on a restoration project of its Capitol building that's expected to be completed in five years.

The project includes the restoration of the Oklahoma Capitol's interior and exterior features, along with infrastructure. Work on the century-old building has been funded by bond issues.

Project Manager Trait Thompson said the project is into the second issue of the second bond package of the original $120 million authorized in 2014. He said he's pleased with the project's financial situation. Construction is on schedule and exterior work should be complete in 2019.