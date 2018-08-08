Candidates stand firm on educator expectations
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 3:19am Staff
About 70 people come to sit in on forum
Oklahomans aren't accepting lower expectations from their educators, candidates for State House and Senate said Tuesday.
And, while most were reluctant to set a firm figure on the salary a first-year teacher should make (there are some qualifiers), they all had opinions balancing the rising number of emergency certifications against keeping more trained teachers, and the effect higher tuition rates - necessary to offset state funding cuts - may be having on middle-and lower-income college students (explore other means of help).