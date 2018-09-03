You are here

Home » News » Area » Candidates listed for Apache tribal election

Candidates listed for Apache tribal election

Fri, 03/09/2018 - 5:22am Staff

ANADARKO  Candidates have been announced for the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma's general election in April.

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7 in the Anadarko, Apache and Fort Cobb districts, according to Raquel Wildes, election board secretary. 

Candidates are:

Chairman  Bobby Komardley, Austin Klinekole and Lyman Guy.

Vice Chair  Ronnie Elizarraras, Kristopher Killsfirst and Sheila Paddlety Twins.

Secretary/treasurer  Cheryl Wetselline and Durell Cooper.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620