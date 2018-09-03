Candidates listed for Apache tribal election

ANADARKO Candidates have been announced for the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma's general election in April.

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7 in the Anadarko, Apache and Fort Cobb districts, according to Raquel Wildes, election board secretary.

Candidates are:

Chairman Bobby Komardley, Austin Klinekole and Lyman Guy.

Vice Chair Ronnie Elizarraras, Kristopher Killsfirst and Sheila Paddlety Twins.

Secretary/treasurer Cheryl Wetselline and Durell Cooper.