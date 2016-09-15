Candidates introduce themselves at local forum

Members of the Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) had the chance to get better acquainted with area political hopefuls at a candidate forum here Wednesday.

Chapter President Ed Petersen presented five legislative races that will be on the ballot of the Nov. 8 general election. Each candidate was given two minutes to introduce himself. There are no incumbents this year in Senate District 31 or House District 64 because state Sen. Don Barrington and state Rep. Ann Coody have reached the end of their term limits.

Senate District 31

Democrat Perry Brinegar, 60, of Duncan said he served with the Duncan Fire Department for 23 years before retiring as its chief. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md. For five years after his retirement, he was a small business owner. He then went to work for the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) as its rural fire defense coordinator. He works with 102 rural fire departments and 72 communities in the substate planning district's eight counties. He said he's been really active at the state Capitol over the past 11 years.

Republican Chris Kidd, 36, is from Addington, "a wide spot in the road" south of Comanche. He attended school in Waurika, where his mother has been a first-grade teacher for 39 years and his father was a county commissioner. An Oklahoma State University grad, he has worked for the Chickasaw Nation and BancFirst, been an ag teacher at Waurika and a youth pastor. Seven years ago he became a field rep for Farm Bureau, advocating for rural Oklahoma. He said he's not interested in politics, doesn't like politics, but he's passionate about Oklahoma and promises that if elected he will work hard every day. His great-great-grandfather came here in 1872, which makes him a fifth-generation Oklahoman.

House District 62

Democrat Larry Bush, 42, of Lawton grew up in Ada, got a scholarship and was a starter on the University of Oklahoma football team for four years. He followed up on some opportunities with the NFL. For the past 15 years he's been in insurance and says he knows how to balance a budget and how to generate an income, which is a problem the state is currently having. A group of individuals approached him about getting involved in politics, and Bush said he was reluctant because of his involvement in schools, booster clubs and mentorships. What convinced him to run was that Oklahoma cut its education budget by $40 million. He considers education the equalizer, having grown up in a home that sometimes had no running water or electricity, and he wants quality education for kids.

State Rep. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, is the 24-year-old incumbent. He said he wants to bring quality education to Oklahoma. Acknowledging a budget crisis that no one was prepared for, he's taken on the problem of how to repair state finances. He said he's proud of working with state Rep. Jeff Coody, the state Department of Education and some other folks on a bipartisan effort to stabilize revenue from oil and gas as well as the corporate sector, which won passage this year. Going forward, the Legislature will have to push harder on those issues and work harder to solve its financial crises, said Montgomery, noting that it affects the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies that do a good job for Oklahoma citizens. He plans to lay out his "Vision 2050" to transform this into "the most financially dynamic state in the country."