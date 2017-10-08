Cancer Society office moving

If you have been by the American Cancer Society office on Homestead Drive lately, you may have seen a sign on the door and no lights on.

Don't worry. The American Cancer Society is not packing up and leaving town, it's just relocating to a more central place in Lawton the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma at 104 NW 31st.

New location on campus of CCMH

The new location is on the campus of Comanche County Memorial Hospital and that, according to Regan Nabors, senior manager of community development, will spotlight services that the American Cancer Society offers.

"We will still have information, resources, wigs, gas cards, and transportation help available," Nabors said. "The traffic flow will be greater there and we will be more centralized to help the people we serve better."

"Patients can always call our toll-free number, which is 1-800-227-2345, and speak to someone 24-hours a day," she said. "They can receive information about cancer, the 'Look Good, Feel Better Program,' and anything else they need."