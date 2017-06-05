Campgrounds closed while flooding damage repaired

TULSA (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Tulsa district is looking to drain water after a severe flood left hundreds of homes and businesses damaged in Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

Many campgrounds are closed and it may take weeks before they're open, Corps spokesman Brannen Parrish told the Tulsa World. He said no repairs can happen until the water has been drained from the river system.

"Some places, it's probably going to take a few weeks, but as soon as the water drops and we can do assessments then we can talk about when things will be opening up again," Parrish said.

Reservoirs that are well into their available flood pool levels include Grand Lake, Hudson and Fort Gibson. The Arkansas River, which flows through Tulsa, remains somewhat low, and Keystone Lake is being held back to allow systems downstream to release flood waters.

"Right now the system is doing what it is designed to do, what the lakes were designed for and the dams were built for, to minimize flood risk downstream," Parrish said.