Camp WOW experience important for folks in need

Camp WOW (Working on the Wichitas) is a fantastic way for young adults with special needs to gain work experience while enjoying the great outdoors.

Last week and this week, two different groups arrived at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge around 3 p.m. Sunday, in time to set up their tents and make dinner. After a safety orientation on Monday, they typically spend Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday picking up trash or painting gate guards all over the refuge.

They fill out time sheets every time they're done, and they get paid for every hour they work. Their temporary employer of record is the Galt Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization that specializes in temporary employment for people with disabilities. The Friends of the Wichitas pays for their camp fees.

"We run with our campers Sunday through Friday," said Loni LeForce, a University of Oklahoma doctoral student who will soon be starting a new job as a pre-transition specialist for the University of Missouri after serving as a special education teacher with Elgin Public Schools last year.

"We do transition activities for students with disabilities. Our goal is to help them achieve competitive employment. That's also what this is for, too," she explained.

The campers work on job readiness skills every day.

"We talk about how to talk to your boss, what kinds of jobs you want in the future, what kind of skills you have, how to explore those things," LeForce said.

Everyone in Camp WOW is a client of the state Department of Rehabilitation Services, which means each one has a counselor helping him or her to set and achieve goals.

"Research shows us that when kids have disabilities and they can do job readiness skills or have jobs in high school, they are more than likely going to have competitive employment outside of high school. So this is a unique opportunity for some of them to explore maybe a career they never thought of in a different way, and that's why we do it," LeForce explained.

Camp WOW is for ages 16-22. The camp was split into two one-week sessions. Last week was more for the younger end of the spectrum, while those on the job this week are 18 and over. The camp had eight workers in week one and 12 in week two, a big boost from last year when the total throughput was five.

"We kind of broke that up on purpose. Most of the kids last week were going to be in high school for one or two more years. Most of the kids this week are either having their last year of high school or they've completed all their high school requirements and are now in the transition program where they attend vocational school half a day and then transition to work the other half of the day," LeForce said.

Trevor Bryant, 17, of Norman dreams of being a movie director and actor, and he's been writing scripts: "I'm on scene three of a movie called 'X-Men: New Beginning,' which is like when they're younger. So I hope it gets made into a movie one day."

He and his grandmother heard about Camp WOW at his school, and they decided to apply. He was interviewed by a man named Larry and selected for the job.

"So I'm up here working in the Wichita Mountains, which I'm happy to do," Trevor said. "It's very beautiful. I especially love the mountains, trees. I love all the elk, bison and longhorn cows. And I love being with good people. There's very nice people. I love being outdoors, sir - We're camping out in tents. My two tent mates are Zack and Chris."

They cooked their breakfast burritos over an open fire that they built themselves.

"It's very fun. Different, but it's very fun," Trevor said. "Trying new things is very good - I've never really held a job like this before. It's very interesting. You have to do a paycheck book. You get to be outdoors in nature, and meet friends and just get a new experience. Like painting's very fun."

Mandi Defoor, 20, of Elgin is a 2016 graduate of Elgin High School who continues to attend school there half-days. The other half of the day she's at Great Plains Technology Center, where she's currently in hospitality. She's been to the refuge before, so her mother signed her up for Camp WOW. She said there was a lot to learn and she's had fun. She likes being outdoors, and she's been able to see parts of the refuge she's never been to before.