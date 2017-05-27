Caddo, Kiowa counties get disaster aid

Gov. Mary Fallin announced Friday that two Southwest Oklahoma counties were included in a disaster declaration approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for disaster assistance related to severe weather that occurred April 28 through May 2.

The approval means federal funding is available to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and the state for infrastructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the storm.

Disaster assistance was approved for Caddo, Kiowa, Adair, Beaver, Cherokee, Cimarron, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Texas and Washita counties.

The storms caused extensive flooding in eastern and central Oklahoma and widespread snow and high winds in the Oklahoma Panhandle. Three tornadoes occurred on April 28 and 29, including an EF-2 tornado near Cameron. The weather created treacherous travel conditions, road closures and power outages.